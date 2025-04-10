user
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi shine's in time-leap comedy (PHOTOS)

Bhool Chuk Maaf is an upcoming time-loop comedy set in Varanasi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film follows a groom stuck reliving his Haldi ceremony. Blending humor, relationships, and self-reflection, it releases in theaters on May 9, 2025

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma, is a time-loop comedy set in Varanasi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film follows Ranjan (Rao), who, just before his wedding to Titli (Gabbi), finds himself trapped in a time loop, repeatedly waking up on the day of his Haldi ceremony while everyone around him remains unaware of the repetition.

The trailer reflects the small-town charm characteristic of past Maddock Films productions like Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film blends humor, confusion, and emotional depth, exploring themes of self-reflection, relationships, and faith amidst the chaos of a never-ending day.

Karan Sharma described the film as a comedy infused with heartfelt moments, emphasizing that beneath its lighthearted premise lies a story of introspection. He highlighted that while the film revolves around an unusual and entertaining concept, it remains deeply rooted in family values and connections, making it an ideal watch for audiences of all ages.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to hit theaters on May 9, 2025. Rajkummar Rao, fresh from his successes in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, takes on the lead role, while Wamiqa Gabbi, known for Jubilee, 83, and Khufiya, was last seen in Baby John.

