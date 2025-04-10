6 Daily Habits to Prevent Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Lifestyle
Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin moisturized and improves elasticity, reducing the risk of wrinkles.
Using broad-spectrum sunscreen daily protects your skin from harmful UV rays that cause premature aging.
Applying a good moisturizer helps retain skin hydration, preventing dryness and the formation of fine lines.
Consuming fruits and vegetables loaded with antioxidants helps combat free radicals that contribute to skin aging.
Adequate sleep supports skin repair and regeneration, helping to maintain a youthful appearance.
Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption accelerate skin damage, leading to wrinkles and dullness.
