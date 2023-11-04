Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon and other celebs spotted in the city

    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt to Raveena Tandon to Katrina Kaif were spotted throughout the day in the city. Check them out

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Raveena Tandon was spotted with her daughter in the city today. She is working on 'Welcome to the Jungle' which is slated for 2024 December release

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Katrina Kaif was spotted at a promotional event of Naykaa wearing a brown tank top and deimn jacket and sporting wavy hair

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image5

    Shriya Sharan

    Shriya Saran was spotted in the city along with her daughter. The actress was seen wearing a yellow dress and a black hat

    article_image6

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt exuded serenity when she was spotted this morning at the Kalina Private airport in a white and blue salwar suit

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Sunjay Dutt was spotted today at Bandra. He was last seen in Jawan in an important role and was lauded for his performance

