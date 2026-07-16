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Katrina Kaif Cried After Losing Her Debut Film, Salman Khan's Words Changed Everything
Long before becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Katrina Kaif faced a crushing setback after being removed from her first lead film, Saaya. What followed was heartbreak, encouragement from Salman Khan and an inspiring comeback
Katrina Kaif Was Replaced in Her First Bollywood Lead Film
Around 2000, an 18-year-old Katrina Kaif was cast opposite John Abraham in director Anurag Basu's Saaya. The film was meant to be her first Bollywood project as a lead actress.
Katrina completed nearly two days of shooting and filmed a few scenes before producer Mahesh Bhatt reportedly decided to replace her. Soon afterwards, members of the production team informed her that she would no longer be part of the film.
The decision left the young actress devastated. She reportedly broke down in tears on the set and walked away believing that her acting career had ended before it had even begun.
From Modelling in London to Bollywood Struggles
Born in Hong Kong, Katrina Kaif began modelling at the age of 14 after winning a beauty contest. She soon started receiving offers for jewellery advertisements and later became a model at London Fashion Week.
During one of her modelling assignments, an Asian model friend suggested that she should visit India because she had the potential to build a career there. Katrina travelled to India during her free time and attended a fashion show, where filmmaker Kaizad Gustad noticed her.
He offered her a role in the Hindi-English film Boom, which released in 2003. Although the film failed at the box office and Katrina's British accent drew criticism, it became her official acting debut and opened doors to more opportunities in the film industry.
Salman Khan's Prediction Became a Reality
After learning that she had been removed from Saaya, Katrina met Salman Khan later that day and tearfully told him what had happened. According to reports, she told him, "I was removed from my first film. My life is over, and you are laughing."
Instead of worrying, Salman reportedly laughed and reassured her. He told Katrina that the setback would not matter in the long run and that she was destined for great success. He admitted he did not know exactly how things would unfold but believed she would go very far in the industry.
Salman Khan's Prediction
His prediction eventually came true. Ironically, Saaya did not perform well at the box office after its release.
Katrina, meanwhile, steadily rebuilt her career. In 2004, she appeared opposite Venkatesh in the Telugu blockbuster Malliswari and reportedly received Rs 75 lakh, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema at the time.
Her breakthrough in Bollywood came in 2005 with two major releases. She appeared in Sarkar alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, followed by Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya opposite Salman Khan. The latter made her a nationwide sensation, with both her performance and the film's songs becoming hugely popular.
Over the years, Katrina established herself among Bollywood's leading actresses with successful films including Namaste London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and many more, proving that one early rejection did not define her career.
She dated Salman Khan for a couple of years after which she got linked with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress denied the rumours until a photo of their holiday on a beach got leaked. She was in a live-in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor even called her ‘Bhabhi’ in an episode with ‘Koffee With Karan’. Amid marriage rumours, the pair eventually broke up in 2016.
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
Filmmaker Karan Johar is often credited with playing matchmaker in Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's love story. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Katrina was asked which actor she would like to work with next. She named Vicky Kaushal, and when Karan later shared this with the actor on the show, Vicky jokingly clutched his chest and pretended to faint, making for a memorable television moment.
The buzz around the two grew stronger in 2019 during the Star Screen Awards. While hosting the event, Vicky playfully confessed that he was a big admirer of Katrina and joked that since it was wedding season, she should "find a Vicky Kaushal" to marry. He then humorously asked her, "Will you marry me?" Katrina responded with a smile, saying she did not have the courage. The light-hearted exchange took place in the presence of Salman Khan, whose reactions quickly became a talking point among fans. At the time, most people treated the moment as harmless banter.
However, rumours intensified over the following months. Katrina and Vicky were spotted together at events such as the IIFA Awards and Zee Cine Awards, while Vicky was also seen visiting Katrina's residence on several occasions. Social media further fuelled speculation when eagle-eyed fans noticed the two posting pictures in identical hoodies and from seemingly similar locations.
A Viral Photo Sparked Relationship Speculation
One particular social media post added more fuel to the rumours. Katrina shared a cropped photograph in which she appeared to be hugging someone wearing a yellow T-shirt, with only the shirt's pocket visible. Shortly afterwards, Vicky uploaded a picture of himself wearing what appeared to be the same yellow T-shirt. Although Katrina had already deleted her post, fans connected the dots, and the image quickly went viral.
As speculation grew, reports claimed that the couple had held a private roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's home. While neither actor publicly addressed the rumours at the time, their relationship became increasingly evident.
A Private Wedding and Family Life
After months of speculation, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate destination wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The ceremony was attended only by close family members and a select group of friends.
According to the source material, the couple welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. They have chosen to keep their child's life private and have not publicly shared his photographs.
On the professional front, Katrina was last seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the 2024 thriller Merry Christmas. She is currently focusing on her family life while also expanding her beauty brand. As the actor turns 43 today, this story about her time in Bollywood and her rise in the industry needed to be told.
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