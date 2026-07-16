Filmmaker Karan Johar is often credited with playing matchmaker in Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's love story. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Katrina was asked which actor she would like to work with next. She named Vicky Kaushal, and when Karan later shared this with the actor on the show, Vicky jokingly clutched his chest and pretended to faint, making for a memorable television moment.

The buzz around the two grew stronger in 2019 during the Star Screen Awards. While hosting the event, Vicky playfully confessed that he was a big admirer of Katrina and joked that since it was wedding season, she should "find a Vicky Kaushal" to marry. He then humorously asked her, "Will you marry me?" Katrina responded with a smile, saying she did not have the courage. The light-hearted exchange took place in the presence of Salman Khan, whose reactions quickly became a talking point among fans. At the time, most people treated the moment as harmless banter.

However, rumours intensified over the following months. Katrina and Vicky were spotted together at events such as the IIFA Awards and Zee Cine Awards, while Vicky was also seen visiting Katrina's residence on several occasions. Social media further fuelled speculation when eagle-eyed fans noticed the two posting pictures in identical hoodies and from seemingly similar locations.

A Viral Photo Sparked Relationship Speculation

One particular social media post added more fuel to the rumours. Katrina shared a cropped photograph in which she appeared to be hugging someone wearing a yellow T-shirt, with only the shirt's pocket visible. Shortly afterwards, Vicky uploaded a picture of himself wearing what appeared to be the same yellow T-shirt. Although Katrina had already deleted her post, fans connected the dots, and the image quickly went viral.

As speculation grew, reports claimed that the couple had held a private roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's home. While neither actor publicly addressed the rumours at the time, their relationship became increasingly evident.

A Private Wedding and Family Life

After months of speculation, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate destination wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The ceremony was attended only by close family members and a select group of friends.

According to the source material, the couple welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. They have chosen to keep their child's life private and have not publicly shared his photographs.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the 2024 thriller Merry Christmas. She is currently focusing on her family life while also expanding her beauty brand. As the actor turns 43 today, this story about her time in Bollywood and her rise in the industry needed to be told.