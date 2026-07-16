Gabriel Luna has been cast in 'Dexter: Resurrection' season 2 as serial killer Ray Ballard. He joins a star-studded cast including Michael C. Hall, Brian Cox, Uma Thurman, and Dan Stevens for the upcoming season of the Showtime crime drama.

Gabriel Luna has joined the cast of 'Dexter: Resurrection' season 2, taking on the guest role of serial killer Ray Ballard, who operates under the name The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger. The casting marks the latest addition to the expanding ensemble of Showtime's crime drama as production moves forward on its second season.

Expanding Ensemble Cast

As per Deadline, Luna's character is expected to join a line-up of dangerous figures already confirmed for the upcoming season. Previously announced cast members include Brian Cox as The New York Ripper, while Uma Thurman will reprise her role as Charley. Dan Stevens returns as The Five Borough Killer, alongside Bokeem Woodbine as Capt. Mixon and Nona Parker Johnson as Fiona Mixon. Krysten Ritter will also guest star in season 2. The series is led by SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall, who reprises his role as Dexter Morgan.

Production Details

'Dexter: Resurrection' comes from Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, who continues to oversee the franchise's latest chapter. As per Deadline, the series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios.

Executive producers include Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers are John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean and Katrina Mathewson.

Building Anticipation for Season 2

The announcement further strengthens the show's season 2 cast, bringing together several high-profile actors in roles centred around notorious killers and law enforcement figures. Luna's addition as Ray Ballard, also known as The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger, introduces another serial killer to the expanding narrative.

Season one of 'Dexter: Resurrection' is currently available to binge exclusively on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Premium Plan. The newly announced casting signals continued momentum for the series as it prepares for its second season, with Michael C. Hall once again leading the story as Dexter Morgan.