Sonu Sood Net Worth: Property, assets, education, salary and more

Bollywood actor Sonu Soon is celebrating his birthday today, July 30. Check out details of his net worth, property, assets, personal life and more.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turned a year older today, on July 30. Sonu has gained popularity over the years for the variety of characters he has played in the film, especially the one in Salman Khan’s movie, ‘Dabangg’. He is probably one of the most stylish negative shade actors that the film industry has seen. With time, he has also played some humorous and loving characters that have stayed with the audience. However, more than the films, the actor has grown in popularity over the help he has offered to people, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. On his birthday, let us take a look at his personal life, education, career, salary, net worth and more.

Sonu Sood personal life and education: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was born on July 30, 1973. He went to study at the Sacred Heart School in Moga. His mother was a professor and his father was a cloth merchant. After completing his schooling, he was sent to Nagpur’s Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering for attaining a degree in Electronic Engineering. Sonu Sood married Sonali in the year 1996. They have two children from their marriage – Ayaan and Ishant. ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns' Exclusive: It was great doing action again after a long time, says Arjun Kapoor

Sonu Sood Net Worth, Salary, Income: The actor, who was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, has a reported net worth of Rs 130 crores, which is roughly around $17 million. A major source of his income comes from brand endorsements. He charges around Rs 2 crore for each film and also owns a production house by the name of Shakti Sagar. ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

Sonu Sood Assets: The actor lives in a luxurious 2600 square feet apartment in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area. The four-bedroom flat has minimalistic, yet stylish interiors. Other than this, he owns two more flats in Mumbai, a bungalow in his hometown Moga and a hotel in Juhu.

