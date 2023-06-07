Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh L Sajnani wedding gallery: Check out latest photos of Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonnalli Seygall, who rose to fame after starring in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', took to her official social media handle and dropped the first pictures after getting married to Ashesh Sajnani.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall and the businessman Ashesh L Sajnani got married. The actress was successful in keeping her nuptials a secret.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She published the first photos taken after she wed Ashesh, in which she looked stunning as she took the oath.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She captioned the post: Sabr & Shukr. The wedding took place in a Gurudwara. Sonnalli wore a pink saree and eye-catching ornaments to the wedding.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After their wedding ceremony, Sonnalli and Ashesh even posed for photographers. The actress posed while showing off her barely-there Mehendi-covered hands.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A number of famous celebrities were spotted at her wedding, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Shama Sikander, Chahat Khanna, Karan V Grover, Ridhima Pandit, Shenaz Treasurywala, Mandira Bedi, and Raai Laxmi. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ashesh Sajnani praised her while donning a pink turban and a white sherwani. Sonnalli wore personalised kaleeras with the letters of her and Ashesh's names as well as images of her dogs. 

