Responding to comparisons between Alia and Zakir Khan, Sona highlighted the difference in skill sets. She pointed out that Zakir is a seasoned stand-up comedian, while Alia is primarily an actor. She also noted that Zakir likely faced a more receptive audience, unlike Alia, who performed in front of industry peers. Sona concluded by urging Bollywood insiders to loosen up and embrace humor more openly.

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