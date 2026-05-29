After witnessing a slowdown during the weekdays, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ showed impressive growth on its 14th day at the box office. The comedy-drama collected Rs 1.75 crore net on Thursday, marking a jump of nearly 46% compared to the previous day.

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The Mudassar Aziz directorial has now reached Rs 41.95 crore in total India net collections. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 49.77 crore, putting the film very close to the Rs 50 crore domestic gross milestone.

Overseas markets have also contributed steadily, with the film earning Rs 7.65 crore gross internationally. This takes the worldwide total to Rs 57.42 crore after two weeks in theatres.