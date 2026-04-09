Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed: Here’s When You Can Watch It Online; Read On
Dhurandhar OTT Release Delayed: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its box office dominance, delaying its OTT debut. With strong collections, IPL timing in play, the Ranveer Singh starrer is now eyeing a late May or early June 2026 streaming release
Strong Box Office Run Pushes OTT Release
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has maintained an impressive theatrical run since its March 19 release. The film has reportedly crossed ₹1,600 crore worldwide, continuing to draw audiences even weeks later.
Because of this sustained success, the makers are in no hurry to shift the film to streaming. In line with industry practice, big-budget Bollywood films often follow an eight-week theatrical window to maximise cinema revenue before moving to OTT platforms.
JioHotstar Release Planned After IPL 2026
The film’s digital rights are with JioHotstar, which is carefully timing the release. Instead of launching during the high-traffic Indian Premier League 2026, the platform is expected to premiere the film after the tournament concludes.
Current industry buzz suggests a release window in the last week of May or early June 2026. This strategic delay ensures the film gets maximum visibility and avoids competing with IPL viewership.
Big Deal, Bigger Expectations for the Spy Sequel
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel raises the stakes with a larger narrative built around espionage and high-risk missions. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, navigating complex cross-border operations.
The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles.
Adding to the buzz is the reported ₹120–150 crore digital rights deal, reflecting the film’s massive commercial value and strong audience demand.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees First Drop; Collects THIS Much
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