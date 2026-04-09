Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has maintained an impressive theatrical run since its March 19 release. The film has reportedly crossed ₹1,600 crore worldwide, continuing to draw audiences even weeks later.

Because of this sustained success, the makers are in no hurry to shift the film to streaming. In line with industry practice, big-budget Bollywood films often follow an eight-week theatrical window to maximise cinema revenue before moving to OTT platforms.