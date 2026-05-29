Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 maintained a stable performance on Day 8 despite witnessing a slight dip in earnings. According to early trade estimates, the film collected around Rs 6.50 crore net in India on Thursday. The number is only marginally lower than the Rs 6.65 crore earned on Day 7, reflecting the film’s consistent hold at the ticket window.

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The thriller was screened across 3,453 shows on its second Thursday, with evening and night shows continuing to attract strong audience turnout. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 47.75 percent, showing solid demand even after the first week.