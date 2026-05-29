Suriya’s fantasy action drama Karuppu continued its solid theatrical performance by collecting Rs 4.95 crore net in India on Day 14. The film registered nearly 24 percent growth compared to the previous day, reflecting its steady audience pull even in the second week.

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With this latest collection, the movie’s total India net earnings have climbed to Rs 168.15 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 194.55 crore. The film’s strong theatrical hold across Tamil Nadu and key southern territories has played a major role in sustaining its momentum.