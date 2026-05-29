‘Chand Mera Dil’, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, wrapped up its first week with a decent performance at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the romantic drama collected Rs 2.20 crore on Day 7, showing a slight growth from Wednesday’s Rs 1.90 crore.

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The film’s total India net collection now stands at an estimated Rs 19.45 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 22.98 crore. Overseas, the movie added another Rs 15 lakh on Thursday, taking its international total to around Rs 3.05 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 26 crore.

Despite limited pre-release hype and average reviews, the film has managed to hold its ground through the week.