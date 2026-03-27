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(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt’s Mint Green Saree Look is the Ultimate Summer Style Inspiration
Alia Bhatt recently turned heads in Chennai with a refreshing mint green saree look that perfectly blended minimalism with elegance, offering effortless summer style inspiration for modern wardrobes
A Fresh Mint Moment
Alia’s mint green saree brought a soothing, summery charm that instantly felt light and breathable. The soft hue worked beautifully with her natural glow, proving that understated colours can make just as strong an impact as bold tones.
Fabric and Silhouette Done Right
Crafted in sheer organza from Jadon, the saree flowed gracefully and added an airy feel to the entire look. Paired with a sleeveless satin blouse, the outfit struck a perfect balance between structure and fluidity, making it both modern and timeless.
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Minimal Jewellery, Maximum Impact
To complement the outfit, Alia chose a sleek choker and matching earrings from Moksh. The jewellery didn’t overpower the saree but subtly enhanced the overall aesthetic, showing how the right accessories can elevate even the simplest ensemble.
Effortless Glam for Everyday Inspiration
What truly made the look stand out was its wearability. The lightweight drape, delicate floral detailing, and clean styling made it ideal for contemporary women seeking elegance without heaviness. It’s a reminder that simplicity, when styled well, never goes out of fashion.
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