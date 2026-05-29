Noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi mourned the passing of poet Bashir Badr, praising his unique style. Badr, 91, passed away in Bhopal after a prolonged illness. Tributes also poured in from Javed Akhtar and MP CM Mohan Yadav.

Noted lyricist-writer Prasoon Joshi on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing of renowned poet Bashir Badr, saying the void left by him is unlikely to be filled. "I am deeply saddened by Bashir Sahib's passing. We are all very sad. It is unlikely that anyone will be able to fill the void he left," Joshi said in a self-made video.

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Praising Badr's unique style, Joshi noted, "The way he connected everyday life with poetry was something only Bashir Sahib could do. His couplets became so much a part of life that we would find them written on the backs of trucks. This happens very rarely."

Prasoon Joshi's Poetic Tribute

Joshi said he had written a poem to remember Badr, though he admitted, "writing like him was only possible for him. Because that saffron-colored pullover is part of him, if anyone else wears it, it looks different."

Reciting his tribute, Joshi said: "Adhoori hai teri rachna, zara tu poora karne de. Yahan ek chot rakhne de, wahan ek ghaav bharne de. Adhoori hai teri rachna, zara tu poora karne de. Yahan ek chot rakhne de, wahan ek ghaav bharne de. Yahin kaagaz pe ye alfaaz saare sookh jaayenge, Zara sa fail jaane de, zara boonden bikharne de. Abhi angoor mein hoon aur mujhe khamosh rehna hai, Surahi mein zara sheeshon mein tu mujhko utarne de. Kahan bujhne ka darr mujhko, main koi shamma thode hoon, Kahan bujhne ka darr mujhko, main koi shamma thode hoon. Zara si zulf hoon, mujhko tu jhonkon se sanwarne de. Suni hain dhadkanein uski kai chup-chaap kaanon se, Suni hain dhadkanein uski kai chup-chaap kaanon se. Yahi umeed hai shayad mujhe baahon mein marne de. Ye sher khaaskar Bashir sahab ke liye: Sune tu "waah-waah" kar mujhko, nahi aisi tamanna hai. Sune tu "waah-waah" kar mujhko, nahi aisi tamanna hai. Main hoon truck par likha ek sher, tu mujhko guzarne de. Main hoon truck par likha ek sher, tu mujhko guzarne de."

Renowned Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away

Renowned Hindi and Urdu poet and celebrated literary figure Bashir Badr passed away at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon at around 12:15 pm, his son Taiyeb Badr confirmed. He was 91.

According to his family sources, Badr had been battling a prolonged illness for several years, and his health had deteriorated significantly in recent months. He also lost his memory and was unable to recognise people. For some time, the veteran poet's condition had been steadily declining. One of the most influential voices in modern Urdu poetry, Bashir Badr, earned immense respect and admiration across generations of readers and poetry lovers. His passing has already wave of grief across his admirers and the fraternity.

Tributes Pour In

Condolences have been pouring in across social media platforms. Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar also paid his tributes, remembering Badr's rich legacy. "Today, our language Urdu, has become a little poorer. Bashir Badr, an extremely melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever. This poet and his poetry will live on in our memories forever," Akhtar wrote on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered homage to the late poet. "A humble tribute to the renowned poet Dr. Bashir Badr ji, honoured with the 'Padma Shri', on his passing! My condolences are with the bereaved family. Through his compositions, he conveyed the message of living life with sensitivity, warmth, and humanity. Through his poetry, he provided formulas to make life immensely simple. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family and admirers to bear this sorrow," he tweeted. (ANI)