Sofia Vergara SEXY PHOTOS: Modern Family star turns 50; actress celebrates with 30 mn Instagram followers

The Modern Family alum, Sofia Vergara, who played the role of Gloria, turns 50 today (July 10), posed on a balcony with the sea visible behind her with various boats anchored just off the shore.

Sofia Vergara, 50, looks stunning in a bright green bikini while celebrating 30 million Instagram followers during her Italian vacation.



Sofia Vergara shared two hot photos from her Italian holiday in honour of reaching 30 million Instagram followers.



The Modern Family actress, 50, looked stunning in a bright green one-piece swimsuit while posing on a balcony overlooking the beach.



'30,000,000 fans!!' ❤️❤️Thank you very much! Thank you for always being there to me! Thank you for always believing in me and supporting me in all I do!! 'Besos from Italy,' she said in the description of her Instagram image.



Her honey-highlighted hair cascaded down the America's Got Talent judge's chest. Sofia's Italian getaway comes after AGT viewers lambasted the show's two-week sabbatical.

The AGT's official Twitter account announced the sabbatical on June 28, adding, 'We're signing off, but mark your calendars!' '#AGT returns in TWO WEEKS,' the caption reads, accompanying a gif of judge Howie Mandel.



Sofia's swimming suit photos were taken the day after the Colombian beauty put on a very busty display in a bright yellow sundress while riding a boat across the water.

