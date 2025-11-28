- Home
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding was postponed due to health concerns, sparking rumors online. Amid false allegations involving choreographers, Gulnaaz broke her silence, clarifying they are not connected to the couple’s personal issues.
Wedding Plans Postponed
Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker Palash Muchhal were set to marry on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra. Fans eagerly awaited the grand event, but both families cited health concerns, leading to a sudden postponement. The unexpected announcement left fans and followers surprised, as excitement around the wedding had been building steadily online.
Social Media Buzz
Following the postponement, Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, including pictures from her engagement. This action sparked speculation on social media platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and X, leaving fans questioning the reasons behind the sudden silence. The move fueled widespread online discussions, with users dissecting every post and comment connected to the couple.
False Allegations Spread
An unverified Reddit post claimed that two choreographers, Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz, hired for the wedding dances, were somehow involved in the situation. Despite having no confirmation, these names quickly trended across social platforms, generating outrage and speculation. Fans began tagging the choreographers in posts, further escalating confusion and misdirected blame surrounding the couple’s private matters.
Choreographer Responds
Gulnaaz addressed the rumors publicly through Instagram Stories, clarifying, “There are many false claims about me and Nandika. We are not connected to these personal issues. Knowing someone socially does not mean involvement. Let’s remain respectful and avoid assumptions. We appreciate your understanding and support.” Her statement aimed to quell the speculation and set the record straight.
