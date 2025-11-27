Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was postponed after a family health emergency, sparking online speculation. The situation escalated when RJ Mahvash’s social-media remarks drew sharp criticism from users

Music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have remained in the spotlight after their wedding was unexpectedly postponed earlier this week. The celebrations were put on hold after Smriti’s father fell ill during the pre-wedding functions and had to be hospitalised. Soon after, speculation intensified when Smriti quietly removed all wedding-related posts and videos from her social media accounts, and Palash returned to Mumbai from Sangli, where the ceremonies were being held.

Amid the ongoing chatter, content creator and radio personality RJ Mahvash — who is often linked with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal — drew attention with a pointed social-media post that many felt was aimed at the situation. In her Instagram video, she remarked that men often claim to be single no matter the circumstances. She went on to say that she did not know what was true or false regarding the rumours, but added that she herself would never publicise details ahead of her wedding. She also stated that, in her view, no one in the world could be fully trusted and that anyone was capable of anything. Urging women to alert her if they ever noticed suspicious behaviour from her partner, she said she would make such messages public if necessary, even suggesting that they take screenshots from another device if needed. Her post ended with an appeal to women to look out for one another.

The video immediately sparked intense reactions. Many social-media users criticised her for speaking insensitively about someone else’s personal turmoil. Several comments expressed disbelief that such content would be made for entertainment while Smriti, a prominent national athlete, was dealing with a private and difficult moment. Some called the post “cheap,” while others insisted she should be “cancelled” for her remarks.

Regarding the postponed wedding, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were originally set to marry on November 23. However, the ceremony was delayed first due to Smriti’s father’s health condition, and later reportedly because the groom-to-be also became unwell. Despite the rising speculation, neither Palash nor Smriti has issued any formal statement addressing the situation.