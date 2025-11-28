- Home
Music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father faced a sudden health scare. Palash’s mother confirmed the delay, hinting the couple will marry once he recovers.
Wedding Postponed
Music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025. However, the wedding was postponed at the last moment due to a sudden health scare involving Smriti’s father. The family prioritized his well-being, and all arrangements were temporarily put on hold until he fully recovers, showing how family comes first. Later, some alleged chats blaming Palash for cheating on Smriti went viral on social media, adding to the speculation surrounding the couple.
Family Comes First
Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, spoke about the decision to delay the wedding, emphasizing that her son shares a close bond with Smriti’s father. She explained that Palash wanted to ensure the family was emotionally and physically prepared for the celebrations. His concern for Smriti’s father’s health demonstrates his commitment and respect, highlighting the family’s role in important life decisions.
Health Update
According to Amita Muchhal, Smriti’s father was hospitalized briefly and underwent several tests, including an ECG and IV treatment. Although his results came back normal, he remained under stress due to the incident. Doctors monitored him carefully, and after stabilization, he was discharged from the hospital. The family ensured that proper care and attention were given during this critical time.
Wedding Soon
According to reports, Amita Muchhal confirmed that Palash and Smriti’s wedding will take place once her son’s father-in-law recovers fully. Preparations are already in place to welcome Smriti home, and the couple is eagerly awaiting the special day. The family hopes that the delay will allow everyone to celebrate without worry, making the wedding a joyful and memorable occasion for both families and friends.
