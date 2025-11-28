Image Credit : Instagram

Music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025. However, the wedding was postponed at the last moment due to a sudden health scare involving Smriti’s father. The family prioritized his well-being, and all arrangements were temporarily put on hold until he fully recovers, showing how family comes first. Later, some alleged chats blaming Palash for cheating on Smriti went viral on social media, adding to the speculation surrounding the couple.