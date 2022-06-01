Singer KK's last Instagram post was him holding up the mic; here's what he said

KK's most recent Instagram post was a video of him performing music in Kolkata. At the age of 53, the vocalist passed away.



Singer KK has died in a stunning turn of circumstances. Krishnakumar Kunnath was his full name. KK died at the age of 53, best known for songs like Yaaron, Tu Aashiqui Hai, and Labon Ko. In Kolkata, the singer passed away.

It was also from there that he made his most recent Instagram post. About 10 hours before his tragic death, the musician rushed to Instagram to share photos from his show at the Nazrul Mancha theatre.



KK was photographed performing a song while the audience applauded him. In one photo, he was seen holding up the microphone, presumably during a musical performance, while in another, he had his hands wide open and greeted the audience.

Sharing the pictures, KK said, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all". The singer had also reposted pictures shared by fans and others present at the concert.



According to reports, the singer became ill. He had died by the time he was taken to the hospital. His autopsy will be performed on June 1st. The primary sources, on the other hand, claim that it was a heart attack. In Kolkata, the singer had a few gigs planned.

Image: KK/Instagram