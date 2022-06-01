Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singer KK's last Instagram post was him holding up the mic; here's what he said

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 1:13 AM IST

    KK's most recent Instagram post was a video of him performing music in Kolkata. At the age of 53, the vocalist passed away.
     

    Singer KK has died in a stunning turn of circumstances. Krishnakumar Kunnath was his full name. KK died at the age of 53, best known for songs like Yaaron, Tu Aashiqui Hai, and Labon Ko. In Kolkata, the singer passed away.

    It was also from there that he made his most recent Instagram post. About 10 hours before his tragic death, the musician rushed to Instagram to share photos from his show at the Nazrul Mancha theatre.
     

    KK was photographed performing a song while the audience applauded him. In one photo, he was seen holding up the microphone, presumably during a musical performance, while in another, he had his hands wide open and greeted the audience. Also Read: Popular singer KK passes away after Kolkata performance

    kk

    Sharing the pictures, KK said, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all". The singer had also reposted pictures shared by fans and others present at the concert.
     

    According to reports, the singer became ill. He had died by the time he was taken to the hospital. His autopsy will be performed on June 1st. The primary sources, on the other hand, claim that it was a heart attack. In Kolkata, the singer had a few gigs planned. Also Read: Who was KK, the musical genius who passed into the ages at the age of 53?

    Image: KK/Instagram

    KK was one of the country's most versatile playback singers. He has not only performed Hindi songs, but also hit songs in Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages. ALSO READ: R.I.P KK: 15 MOST POPULAR SONGS OF THE MUSICAL GENIUS

