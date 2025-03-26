user
Helicopter crashes amid South Korea's raging wildfires as crews battle devastation (WATCH)

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Uiseong as South Korea battles its worst wildfires in years. The blazes have killed 18, injured 19, destroyed 200+ structures, and forced 27,000 to evacuate. Crews fight strong winds to contain the fires.

Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

A firefighting helicopter crashed while battling wildfires in the southeastern South Korean town of Uiseong, officials confirmed Wednesday. The Korea Forest Service stated that rescue efforts were underway and that the aircraft was believed to have been operated by a single pilot without any crewmembers.

The wildfires, among the worst in South Korea’s history, have devastated the country’s southern regions, killing at least 18 people, injuring 19, and destroying over 200 structures, including houses, factories, vehicles, and an ancient Buddhist temple, says Associate Press. The fires have scorched 43,330 acres of land, forcing 27,000 residents to evacuate.

In a televised address, acting President Han Duck-soo described the escalating damage as unprecedented and urged authorities to focus all efforts on containing the blazes. Crews have struggled to bring the fires under control due to strong overnight winds. Around 4,650 firefighters, soldiers, and emergency personnel, aided by 130 helicopters, are working to douse the flames. Officials hope that 5-10 millimeters of expected rainfall on Thursday will aid containment efforts.

The fires, fueled by dry winds, continue to spread across multiple southeastern cities and towns, including Andong, Uiseong, Sancheong, and Ulsan. Evacuations were ordered in several areas on Tuesday as authorities struggled to control the blazes, which have now become the third-largest in South Korea’s history in terms of land burned.

