Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has given multiple iconic films. However, one film that he is known for across the country is the crime thriller 'Drishyam,' which became a global phenomenon, inspiring remakes in several languages, including a Bollywood version starring Ajay Devgn.

Now, with 'Drishyam 3' officially in the works, fans are eagerly waiting for updates. On Tuesday, during a press conference for his upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan' in Delhi, the Malayalam superstar was asked about the third installment, and his response only added to the mystery.

Mohanlal said it is a huge challenge to make a sequel that lives up to expectations.

"If I say something about that... My God, that is the most secret thing...," he said.

"It's in the pipeline. We are preparing. It is not that easy. Drishyam 2 happened, and now it's a big challenge to make Drishyam 3. We are in the process of that...We don't want to disappoint you, so we should be very careful. I cannot make any comments on that because it's in the pipeline," Mohanlal added.

'Drishyam' chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.

The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's starrer L2: Empuraan is all set to hit theatres on March 27.

As per the trailer, the second part of the film revolves around a socio-political drama with Mohanlal's character at the centre. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab'raam.

