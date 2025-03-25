user
user

Alia Bhatt's March Photo dump is all about 'Love and War' and sisterhood; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt shares her March moments on Instagram, including work, family, and fashion, while hinting at her new film 'LOVE & WAR' and confirming 'Brahmastra 2'.

Alia Bhatt's March Photo dump is all about 'Love and War' and sisterhood; See PHOTOS snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 25, 2025, 9:14 PM IST

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday showed her fans how she has spent March so far. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a fresh photo dump showcasing her memorable moments spent with her sister Shaheen, mirror selfies and her love for her husband Ranbir Kapoor's fashion brand ARKS.

She also posted a picture of a clapboard bearing the film's title LOVE & WAR, under the banner of Bhansali Productions. With this picture, Alia hinted that she has started shooting for the film, which also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia also shared a cute picture with her cat, Edward.

"March so far," she captioned the post.

The album also highlights different facets of her routine, from working out to indulging in cozy sleep sessions.

Recently, the 'Jigra' actress had a pre-birthday celebration amidst the media.

The event, held ahead of the big day, was made even more memorable by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who joined her in the celebrations.

Amid the celebration, Ranbir confirmed that the second installment of their film Brahmastra is very much in the pipeline.

"Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time--the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he's currently working on War 2, and once the film releases, he's going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2," he said.

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen in spy drama 'ALPHA'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret' snt

Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret'

CBFC's suggested changes for Salman Khan's Sikandar: All you need to know MEG

CBFC’s suggested changes for Salman Khan’s Sikandar: All you need to know

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer; FIRST look out - Check here NTI

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer; FIRST look out – Check here

Did Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside MEG

Did Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside

Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on NTI

Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on

Recent Stories

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers snt

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why snt

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations snt

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon