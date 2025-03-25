Alia Bhatt's March Photo dump is all about 'Love and War' and sisterhood; See PHOTOS

Read Full Article

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday showed her fans how she has spent March so far. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a fresh photo dump showcasing her memorable moments spent with her sister Shaheen, mirror selfies and her love for her husband Ranbir Kapoor's fashion brand ARKS.

She also posted a picture of a clapboard bearing the film's title LOVE & WAR, under the banner of Bhansali Productions. With this picture, Alia hinted that she has started shooting for the film, which also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia also shared a cute picture with her cat, Edward.

"March so far," she captioned the post.

The album also highlights different facets of her routine, from working out to indulging in cozy sleep sessions.

Recently, the 'Jigra' actress had a pre-birthday celebration amidst the media.

The event, held ahead of the big day, was made even more memorable by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who joined her in the celebrations.

Amid the celebration, Ranbir confirmed that the second installment of their film Brahmastra is very much in the pipeline.

"Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time--the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he's currently working on War 2, and once the film releases, he's going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2," he said.

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen in spy drama 'ALPHA'.

Latest Videos