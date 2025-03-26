Sports

No Messi, no problem! Argentina qualify for 2026 WC - Who said what

Dominant display

Argentina thrash Brazil 4-1 to seal 2026 WC qualification, proving their dominance even without their iconic captain.

Alvarez, Fernandez shine

Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez struck early, setting the tone for a commanding performance.

Sealing the deal

Alexis Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone added to the tally, ensuring a comfortable win.

Argentina dominate without Messi

La Albiceleste cruised past their arch-rivals, cementing their place atop the CONMEBOL standings.

Who said what?

"It’s a team victory, because we played as a team and that’s why we minimized Brazil," Lionel Scaloni said.

Scaloni on defending crown

"One cannot know how long this will last, the important thing is to enjoy the moment. Hopefully it lasts as long as possible, we will try to make it happen."

Alvarez on epic win

"It’s historic, because of the rival, because we played an incredible match, because we qualified for the WC. We, with humility, did our job."

Leandro Paredes on victory

"Incredible, to keep experiencing this after so long is spectacular. Today we did it again, so happy."

Rodrigo De Paul's view

"We always play the same way, no matter the opponent or the stage. We represent a soccer-loving people."

