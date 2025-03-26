No Messi, no problem! Argentina qualify for 2026 WC - Who said what

Sports
Argentina thrash Brazil 4-1 to seal 2026 WC qualification, proving their dominance even without their iconic captain.
Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez struck early, setting the tone for a commanding performance.
Alexis Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone added to the tally, ensuring a comfortable win.
La Albiceleste cruised past their arch-rivals, cementing their place atop the CONMEBOL standings.
"It’s a team victory, because we played as a team and that’s why we minimized Brazil," Lionel Scaloni said.
"One cannot know how long this will last, the important thing is to enjoy the moment. Hopefully it lasts as long as possible, we will try to make it happen."
"It’s historic, because of the rival, because we played an incredible match, because we qualified for the WC. We, with humility, did our job."
"Incredible, to keep experiencing this after so long is spectacular. Today we did it again, so happy."
"We always play the same way, no matter the opponent or the stage. We represent a soccer-loving people."
