Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma REAL reason for divorce revealed? Check here

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma officially ended their marriage on March 20, 2025, through a mutual divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially ended their marriage on March 20, citing mutual consent. While they did not disclose the reason for their separation, reports suggest that differences over their place of residence played a crucial role. After their wedding in December 2020, the couple moved to Haryana to stay with Chahal’s parents, but Dhanashree reportedly wished to relocate to Mumbai, which led to disagreements.

Disagreement Over Living Arrangements According to senior entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, the couple frequently debated where they would live post-marriage. Chahal was firm about staying with his parents in Haryana, while Dhanashree wanted to shift to Mumbai. This conflict is believed to be a major factor in their decision to part ways.

Official Confirmation Despite speculations, neither Chahal, Dhanashree, nor their families have confirmed these reports. In their official statement, they maintained that the separation was amicable and mutually agreed upon.

Divorce Settlement The Bandra family court granted their divorce just before the IPL 2025 season began. Given Chahal’s professional commitments, the couple was granted a waiver of the six-month cooling-off period. As per legal sources, Chahal agreed to pay Rs 4.75 crore as alimony, with half of the amount already settled and the rest to be paid after the divorce was finalized. ALSO READ: Did Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside

