Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was KK? Bollywood singer passes away at 53

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

    Bollywood singer KK passed away on Tuesday at the age of 53. The singer, best known for his single ‘Yaaron’, has lent his voice to many chartbuster songs.

    Image: KK/Instagram

    The sudden demise of singer KK left a void in the Hindi music industry after he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 53. KK, a popular Bollywood singer, has lent his voice to many chartbuster songs including Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song ‘Aankhon Main Teri’ from the movie Om Shanti Om, which marked the debut of actress Deepika Padukone.

    KK was in Kolkata for a live concert. After his concert, he reportedly fell down the stairs of the hotel where he was staying. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

    Image: KK/Instagram

    KK marked his Bollywood debut as a playback singer with the 90s superhit song ‘Tadap Tadap’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Saman’, starring Salaman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Since then, KK gave emerged as one of the most popular male playback singers in the Hindi music industry, having lent his voice to A-listers from the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan among others.

    ALSO READ: Popular singer KK passes away after Kolkata performance

    Image: KK/Instagram

    Not just Bollywood, but KK was also a popular singer down South. He has sung in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. In fact, the deceased singer had also won the Best Playback Singer – Male for South’s Filmfare Award (Kannada), Hub Awards (Tamil) and also Eenam – Swaralaya Singer of the Year Award (Malayalam), apart from winning numerous awards in the Hindi film industry.

    Image: KK/Instagram

    It was music maestro AR Rahman who had introduced KK as a playback singer with the superhit song ‘Kalluri Saaley’ after which he went on to sing ‘Hello Dr’ and ‘Strawberry Kannae’.

    Image: KK/Instagram

    But, before beginning his musical journey in the film industries, KK used to sing jingles for commercials. He, in fact, also sun the title tracks for several television serials including Just Mohobbat, Hip Hip Hurray and Shakalaka Boom Boom, among others. However, KK is best known for his debut album, ‘Pal’ which was released in the year 1999. One of the most famous songs from that album is ‘Yaaron’ which went on to become the friendship anthem song and continues to be even today.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Popular singer KK passes away while doing a show in Kolkata

    Popular singer KK passes away after Kolkata performance

    Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra?

    Who is Maithili Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide drb

    Who is Maithili? Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June

    Recent Stories

    Popular singer KK passes away while doing a show in Kolkata

    Popular singer KK passes away after Kolkata performance

    Why India's latest GDP data is silver lining for its economy

    2021-22 GDP data: Why India will remain fastest growing economy

    Vivek Agnihotri calls Oxford University 'Hinduphobic' after event is cancelled

    Vivek Agnihotri calls Oxford University 'Hinduphobic' after event is cancelled

    Watch Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed

    Watch People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar-tgy

    Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon