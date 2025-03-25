CBFC’s suggested changes for Salman Khan’s Sikandar: All you need to know

Read Full Article

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming action thriller 'Sikandar' is gearing up for the release. The trailer of the film Sikandar looked so promising that fans just can't wait. The action sequences and all the elements of family, love, and emotions are at the perfect point. In the age of teenage love stories and crime thrillers, Sikandar is a fresh vibe for everyone who is looking for a perfect moderation of all the essential elements in an ideal cinema.

The film has already gained significant attention from the teaser and trailer. The most recent update from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has added to the trending buzz. The CBFC has granted the movie a U/A certificate, which allows kids over 13 and with parent's guidance. The Central Board has also suggested a few minor changes in the film.

What Changes Did the CBFC Suggest?

The CBFC recommended the following suggestions to the film:

Dialogue Adjustment: There is a term in the film that says 'Home Minister.' The central board suggested muting the word "Home" in "Home Minister" and asked for it to be muted in all the scenes and dialogues. The dialogue now simply refers to "Minister."

Visual Alteration: This film shows a political party hoarding featured in the background of a scene that was blurred to avoid any unintended associations and trolls.

Notably, the CBFC did not request any cuts to the action sequences or dialogues, ensuring the film retains its high-octane appeal, as they already made the film carefully without misleading appeals.

Runtime and Certification Details

The official runtime of the Salman Khan starrer 'Sikandar' is 150.8 minutes, which is 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 8 seconds. However, there are reports suggesting that the makers have consciously trimmed the runtime to 15 minutes after getting CBFC approval.

