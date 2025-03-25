user
user

CBFC’s suggested changes for Salman Khan’s Sikandar: All you need to know

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming action thriller 'Sikandar' receives suggestions from Central board of Film Certification. here's all you need to know. 

CBFC's suggested changes for Salman Khan's Sikandar: All you need to know MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 7:13 PM IST

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming action thriller 'Sikandar' is gearing up for the release. The trailer of the film Sikandar looked so promising that fans just can't wait. The action sequences and all the elements of family, love, and emotions are at the perfect point. In the age of teenage love stories and crime thrillers, Sikandar is a fresh vibe for everyone who is looking for a perfect moderation of all the essential elements in an ideal cinema. 

The film has already gained significant attention from the teaser and trailer. The most recent update from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has added to the trending buzz. The CBFC has granted the movie a U/A certificate, which allows kids over 13 and with parent's guidance. The Central Board has also suggested a few minor changes in the film.

What Changes Did the CBFC Suggest?

The CBFC recommended the following suggestions to the film:

Dialogue Adjustment: There is a term in the film that says 'Home Minister.' The central board suggested muting the word "Home" in "Home Minister" and asked for it to be muted in all the scenes and dialogues. The dialogue now simply refers to "Minister."

Visual Alteration: This film shows a political party hoarding featured in the background of a scene that was blurred to avoid any unintended associations and trolls.

ALSO READ: 'Sikander' trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH]

Notably, the CBFC did not request any cuts to the action sequences or dialogues, ensuring the film retains its high-octane appeal, as they already made the film carefully without misleading appeals.

Runtime and Certification Details

The official runtime of the Salman Khan starrer 'Sikandar' is 150.8 minutes, which is 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 8 seconds. However, there are reports suggesting that the makers have consciously trimmed the runtime to 15 minutes after getting CBFC approval. 

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Sikandar opens for pre-booking, set to earn BIG on opening day – Details Inside

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer; FIRST look out - Check here NTI

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer; FIRST look out – Check here

Did Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside MEG

Did Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside

Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on NTI

Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne: Breakdown on stage goes Viral; 'Stop this drama' fans yelled MEG

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne: Breakdown on stage goes Viral; 'Stop this drama' fans yelled

Chhorii 2 on OTT: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller to stream on THIS platform Check details NTI

Chhorii 2 on OTT: Nushrratt, Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller to stream on THIS platform – Check details

Recent Stories

Baba Vanga's 2025 predictions: Big changes for these zodiac signs

Baba Vanga’s 2025 predictions: Big changes for these zodiac signs

Kareena Kapoor revealed, ''I wanted to date this politician'' MEG

Kareena Kapoor revealed, ''I wanted to date this politician''

Chirag Paswan, NDA leaders defend 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits; call it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' dmn

Chirag Paswan, NDA leaders defend 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits; call it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Kalki koechlin reveals producer's bizzare comment on her looks MEG

Kalki koechlin reveals producer's bizzare comment on her looks

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit commander Hassan Kamal Halawi killed in drone strike, says Israel Army dmn

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit commander Hassan Kamal Halawi killed in drone strike, says Israel Army

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon