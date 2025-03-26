user
Ben Affleck OPENS up on divorce with Jennifer Lopez; Here's what he said

Ben Affleck opened up about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, highlighting their differing approaches to fame. He addressed misconceptions about their 2024 documentary, emphasizing that it did not cause their breakup

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Ben Affleck spoke about the contrast between his and Jennifer Lopez’s personalities, noting that she managed fame with more ease compared to him. He admitted that he tends to be more reserved and private, while Lopez is more open about being in the public eye.

Clarification on Their Documentary

Affleck addressed their 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, explaining that his participation was driven by a desire to present an honest and insightful look at their relationship. He dismissed speculation that the film played a role in their breakup.

Addressing Fan Speculations

Many fans speculated that Affleck appeared unhappy in the documentary, but he clarified that he supported Lopez’s vision and found the project interesting. He compared their dynamic to marrying a ship captain, emphasizing that one must accept the circumstances that come with a relationship.

Affleck's Respect for Lopez

Despite their divorce being finalized in January 2025, Affleck expressed admiration for Lopez, stating that he continues to respect her as a person.

