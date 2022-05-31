Popular singer KK passes away after Kolkata performance

KK performed for an hour at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel following which he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in south Kolkata. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away after falling ill during his performance in Kolkata. He was 53.

On Tuesday evening, he performed for an hour at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel. He was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute hospital in south Kolkata. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of the singer. Stating he was saddened by the untimely demise of the noted singer, the Prime Minister said that KK's songs reflected a wide range of emotions that struck a chord with people of all age groups.

Offering condolences to KK's family and fans, the Prime Minister further said that KK will always be remembered through his songs.



His last social media post on Instagram after his performance. He posted, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all."

KK's sudden death has sent shockwaves across the music fraternity and the film industry. Many who associated themselves with the singer in the past took to social media to express their grief.

Born on August 23, 1970, in Kerala, Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK grew up in Delhi. His music career began in 1994. The first Bollywood movie he sang was 'Chod Aaye Hum' for Sampooran Singh Gulzar's 1996 movie 'Maachis'. But the song that really took him to heights in the Hindi film playback singing was 'Tadap Tadap' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 superhit movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. He has sung many songs in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films in his career. RD Burman and Kishore Kumar strongly influenced him.

