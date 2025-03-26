How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free

Career
Studying abroad can open a world of opportunities for you. Let's find out how you can can an international scholarship.
Look for fully funded scholarships that cover tuition, accommodation, living expenses, and airfare.
Chevening Scholarship (UK), Fulbright-Nehru Scholarship (USA), Erasmus Mundus (Europe), Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship etc.
Get good grades, participate in Olympiads, research projects, leadership roles, and extracurricular activities to stand out.
Most scholarships require English proficiency tests like IELTS or TOEFL. A score of 7.0+ in IELTS or 100+ in TOEFL is usually preferred.
Start preparing your application early. Write a compelling Statement of Purpose (SOP). Request well-written Letters of Recommendation (LORs) from professors or employers.
Apart from global scholarships, many universities offer full funding for international students.
Getting an international scholarship may seem daunting but once you achieve it, it can be the most exciting part of your academic journey.
