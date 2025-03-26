Career

How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free

Want to study abroad?

Studying abroad can open a world of opportunities for you. Let's find out how you can can an international scholarship.

Research fully funded scholarships

Look for fully funded scholarships that cover tuition, accommodation, living expenses, and airfare.

Some top scholarships include:

Chevening Scholarship (UK), Fulbright-Nehru Scholarship (USA), Erasmus Mundus (Europe), Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship etc.

Strong academics

Get good grades, participate in Olympiads, research projects, leadership roles, and extracurricular activities to stand out.
 

Language proficiency tests

Most scholarships require English proficiency tests like IELTS or TOEFL. A score of 7.0+ in IELTS or 100+ in TOEFL is usually preferred.

Application and SOP

Start preparing your application early. Write a compelling Statement of Purpose (SOP). Request well-written Letters of Recommendation (LORs) from professors or employers.
 

Look for government and university-specific scholarships

Apart from global scholarships, many universities offer full funding for international students.

Achieving dreams

Getting an international scholarship may seem daunting but once you achieve it, it can be the most exciting part of your academic journey.

