Shraddha Kapoor Brings Marathi Elegance To Life With Iconic Lavani Looks In Eetha
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha's teaser releases today, and she looks no less than a diva, bringing the Marathi elegance to life with her iconic Lavani looks as the Maharashtrian folk dance and Tamasha queen, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
Shraddha Kapoor shines as Lavani Queen!
Shraddha Kapoor is playing the legendary Maharashtrian folk dance and Tamasha queen, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, in the upcoming biographical drama film Eetha. The teaser of the film releases today. A few days back, the teaser leaked online after it was streamed in theatres during Cocktail 2's release.
Iconic Lavani Looks
Keeping up with the theme of the movie, Shraddha is shining as the Lavani legend who was known to give birth backstage and take up the stage soon after to complete her performance. showing her immense dedication towards her culture and craft.
The Motifs Printed Nauvari
Shraddha is looking out of the world clad in a stunning red and dark green nauvari with bold embellished motifs. The heavy border and bold red lip are bringing out her Marathi side perfectly.
The Maharashtrain-Style Bindi
From the signature chandrakor to a round bindi followed by a small one beneath it. The art and costume team of the film has left no stone unturned in bringing out just the right Marathi elements in the film.
The Heavy Jewellery
Kamarpatta, bajuband, nath, followed by putli, mohan mala, and raani haar, are adding more elegance and nostalgia to these stunning looks, reminding us of the noted jewellery worn by Marathi Tamasha queens.
The Signature Zari Sarees
Of course, they showed Sharaddha in gorgeous zari sarees with choker-style mangalsutras. Laxmi and chappal haar. Extraordinarily beautiful from all angles. The film is officially scheduled to release in theaters on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan weekend.
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