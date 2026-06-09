Following 'Chhaava', producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar are reuniting for 'Eetha'. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role, with Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. It is set for release on August 28, 2026.

In a major development for cinephiles, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar are set to reunite for their next film, 'Eetha', with Shraddha Kapoor leading the cast in a powerful author-backed role. The upcoming project marks the latest collaboration between Vijan and Utekar following the blockbuster success of 'Chhaava'. The film is already attracting attention as one of the most anticipated releases on the horizon.

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'Eetha' Cast and Release Date Announced

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his X handle. "DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR REUNITE: SHRADDHA KAPOOR STARS IN 'EETHA' - RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Following the blockbuster success of #Chhaava, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar reunite for #Eetha - a bold and emotionally charged film that features #ShraddhaKapoor in a powerful, author-backed role. The release date has been locked: 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan]. The film also features #RandeepHooda and #MohdZeeshanAyyub in pivotal roles," he wrote. #Xclusiv... DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR REUNITE: SHRADDHA KAPOOR STARS IN 'EETHA' – RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Following the blockbuster success of #Chhaava, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar reunite for #Eetha – a bold and emotionally charged film that features #ShraddhaKapoor in a… pic.twitter.com/QkxnglsP0d — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2026

Joining Kapoor in the cast are Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, both of whom will play pivotal characters in the narrative. Produced under the Maddock Films banner, 'Eetha' represents a highly anticipated collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the successful filmmaker duo.

The makers have also officially locked the film's release date. 'Eetha' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, strategically timed to coincide with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend.