After the success of 'Welcome to the Jungle', Bollywood is all set for a wave of third-part blockbusters. The list is long and exciting, with films like 'Pushpa 3', 'Gadar 3', 'Drishyam 3', 'KGF 3', and 'Hera Pheri 3' all in the pipeline.

Akshay Kumar's comedy film 'Welcome to the Jungle' is doing great business at the box office. This movie, directed by Ahmed Khan, is the third instalment in the 'Welcome' franchise that started way back in 2007. But this is just the beginning! A whole lot of other big films are also waiting to release their third parts. This list doesn't just have comedies, but also action and horror-comedy movies. In fact, Akshay Kumar himself has two more films on this list. Let's take a look at 7 such movies and when their third parts are expected.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. What's the update on Pushpa 3: The Rampage?

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's blockbuster franchise is now becoming a trilogy. The third part has been officially named 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage'. According to reports, Sukumar might start pre-production for this film by the end of 2026, after he finishes his current projects. The movie is likely to hit theatres around 2028.

2. When will Gadar 3 release in theatres?

The iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel might return to the big screen. Director Anil Sharma has already said that the script for 'Gadar 3' is being written at a fast pace. If everything goes as planned, the film's shooting could begin by the end of 2026.

3. What is the release date for Drishyam 3?

Ajay Devgn's most successful thriller franchise is now moving towards its third and final chapter. According to director Abhishek Pathak, most of the film's work is complete and it is now in the post-production stage. Preparations are on to release 'Drishyam 3' on 2nd October 2026.

4. Who will be the villain in Stree 3?

The third part of 'Stree', one of the most successful films from Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, is also on its way. After the huge success of 'Stree 2', the makers have finished writing the script. Word is that the film could release in 2027 or 2028. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be in the lead roles, and Akshay Kumar might be seen as the villain.

5. When will work on KGF Chapter 3 begin?

There's good news for fans waiting for Rocky Bhai, a.k.a. Yash, to return. Hombale Films and director Prashanth Neel have already hinted that the script for 'KGF Chapter 3' is ready. Work on the film could start as soon as Yash is free from his other projects.

6. Will the iconic trio return in Hera Pheri 3?

The superhit trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is getting ready to make audiences laugh again. After all the legal and internal issues were sorted out, we hear that work on the film is set to begin in late 2026. The movie might be released in 2027.

7. When will the shooting for Border 3 start?

Work on 'Border 2' is already underway, but the makers are already planning for 'Border 3' and a larger war universe in the future. However, no official release date or shooting schedule has been announced for this film yet. But producer Nidhi Dutta has said that this movie will be a priority for her.