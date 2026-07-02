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Ranbir Kapoor Had No Entourage on Sanju Set, Says Rajkumar Hirani: 'Every Assistant Had His Contact'
While Bollywood continues debating the rising cost of celebrity entourages, director Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor worked on Sanju without a manager or large team, handling communication himself and keeping things simple
Rajkumar Hirani Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Professional Approach
Speaking in a recent interview with Zoom, Rajkumar Hirani shared that he has been fortunate to work with actors who never created problems because of entourages. He named Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor among those who maintained a simple working style.
Recalling the filming of Sanju, Hirani revealed that he completed the entire project without even knowing who Ranbir Kapoor's manager was. The actor personally coordinated with the team, and every assistant director had direct access to him. Whenever something needed attention, Ranbir would message the concerned person himself instead of relying on intermediaries.
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The filmmaker admitted that while he often hears stories about actors arriving with large entourages, he never faced such a situation while working with Ranbir.
Animal Actor Shares a Glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's On-Set Behaviour
Earlier, actor Srinath Maganti, who worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, also praised the star's simple attitude during an appearance on the Sodhi Chebutha podcast.
According to Srinath, Ranbir does not arrive on set with a large team. Instead, a tray filled with healthy snacks, biscuits, chocolates and other refreshments is kept for everyone working around him. The food is meant to be shared by the crew rather than reserved exclusively for the actor.
He recalled a funny incident when someone jokingly suggested that the snacks belonged only to Ranbir. Overhearing the conversation, the actor immediately encouraged him to eat freely, showing his easy-going and friendly nature. Srinath described Ranbir as someone who speaks casually and affectionately with people on set, making everyone feel comfortable.
Busy Line-Up Ahead for Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor is now preparing for one of the biggest phases of his career with several high-profile projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Yash will essay the role of Ravana, while Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey will play Hanuman and Lakshman respectively.
Ramayana: Part I is scheduled to release during Diwali this year, followed by the second instalment on Diwali 2027.
Apart from the mythological epic, Ranbir will reunite with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. He also has Animal Park, the sequel to the blockbuster Animal, in development, making the coming years particularly significant for the actor.
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