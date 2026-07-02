Speaking in a recent interview with Zoom, Rajkumar Hirani shared that he has been fortunate to work with actors who never created problems because of entourages. He named Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor among those who maintained a simple working style.

Recalling the filming of Sanju, Hirani revealed that he completed the entire project without even knowing who Ranbir Kapoor's manager was. The actor personally coordinated with the team, and every assistant director had direct access to him. Whenever something needed attention, Ranbir would message the concerned person himself instead of relying on intermediaries.

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The filmmaker admitted that while he often hears stories about actors arriving with large entourages, he never faced such a situation while working with Ranbir.