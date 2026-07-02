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- Waiting For Alpha? Here are 5 Alia Bhatt Movies You Must Watch; Check Full List Here
Waiting For Alpha? Here are 5 Alia Bhatt Movies You Must Watch; Check Full List Here
Waiting For Alpha? Before Alia Bhatt steps into the action-packed spy universe, here are five performances that showcase her remarkable growth as one of Bollywood’s finest actors. Check the full list here
Alpha
As Alpha gears up for its theatrical release on July 3, all eyes are on Alia Bhatt once again. Before she steps into the action-packed spy universe, here are five performances that showcase her remarkable growth as one of Bollywood’s finest actors.
Dear Zindagi
As Kaira, a young cinematographer struggling with emotional baggage and failed relationships, Alia delivered one of her most relatable performances. Sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, she brought honesty and warmth to a story centered on mental health, healing, and self-discovery, making the film resonate with audiences across generations.
Gully Boy
Alia brought unforgettable energy to Gully Boy with her portrayal of Safeena Firdausi, a fiercely protective and ambitious medical student. Her sharp comic timing, emotional intensity, and memorable dialogues made the character an instant fan favourite. The performance also earned her another Filmfare Best Actress trophy
Raazi
In Raazi, Alia stepped into the role of Sehmat Khan, an ordinary young woman who becomes an undercover Indian spy during wartime. She skillfully balanced vulnerability, courage, and patriotism while portraying the emotional burden of living a double life. The film remains one of the strongest performances of her career.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia portrayed a young woman forced into prostitution who eventually rises to become one of Mumbai's most influential figures. She delivered a commanding performance filled with strength, vulnerability, and determination. Widely regarded as one of the finest performances of her career, the role earned her immense critical and commercial acclaim.
Udta Punjab
In Udta Punjab, Alia played an unnamed migrant worker trapped in the devastating drug crisis of Punjab. Despite limited screen time, she left a lasting impact with her powerful portrayal of pain, survival, and resilience. Her emotionally charged performance won widespread acclaim and another major acting award.
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