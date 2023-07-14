Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shrabanti Chatterjee SEXY photo gallery: Actress flaunts hot curves in delectable photos

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 8:37 PM IST

    Her Instagram bio reads: Proud to be an actor. Indeed, she has proven her acting skills in several films but she is also a mistress in raising the mercury when it comes to hot and bold photoshoots. Check out her photos here:

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Presenting her lovely fans some fashionable and sexy photos from her latest shoot, Bengali actress Shrabanti Chatterjee posed in a white, baggy shirt that showed off her neckline. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She enhanced her stylish appearance in this black bodycon dress by flaunting her curves and assets in a bold manner.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Several fans went gaga when she donned this sexy black crop top and looked straight in the camera with lust in her eyes!

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Flaunting her perfect curves and assets, the actress looked like a tigress in this black outfit that she completed with bold dark eyes.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this biege dress, the actress looks away from the camera, showing off her deep cleavage in a sensual manner.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shrabanti looks sexy, delectable and hot in this swimsuit where she flaunts her curves, assets and perfect cleavage. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress enhanced her stylish appearance by leaving the first few buttons of her shirt undone which left fans go crazy!

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She left no stones unturned in surprising her fans with this bold yet glamorous look in a simple white shirt.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Censor Board to chop off 90% of Diljit Dosanjhs Ghallughara? Heres what we know

    Censor Board to chop off 90% of Diljit Dosanjh’s Ghallughara? Here's what we know

    Natalie Portman to Matt Damon: 7 notable actors who went bald for their iconic roles MSW EAI

    Natalie Portman to Matt Damon: 7 notable actors who went bald for their iconic roles

    Dolunay to Kiraz Mevsimi: 5 popular Romantic Comedy Turkish dramas in India vma eai

    Dolunay to Kiraz Mevsimi: 5 popular Romantic Comedy Turkish dramas in India

    'The Crown' to 'Mad Men': Top 7 Historical Dramas on OTT MSW EAI

    'The Crown' to 'Mad Men': Top 7 Historical Dramas on OTT

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media ADC

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi has passion and commitment to support women in business: Chanel CEO Leena Nair

    PM Modi has passion and commitment to support women in business: Chanel CEO Leena Nair

    National security strategy must evolve; Theaterisation on the anvil: CDS

    National security strategy must evolve; Theaterisation on the anvil: CDS

    WATCH Australian athlete does 3,249 push ups in one hour; smashes the world record snt

    WATCH: Australian athlete does 3,249 push ups in one hour; smashes the world record

    Stranger to Vagabond-7 K-dramas thriller and shows to watch on OTT RBA

    Stranger to Vagabond-7 K-dramas thriller and shows to watch on OTT

    lifestyle EA Sports FC 24: release date, inclusion of Women's Football in ultimate team, and other exciting features osf

    EA Sports FC 24: release date, inclusion of Women's Football in ultimate team, and other exciting features

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon