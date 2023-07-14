Shrabanti Chatterjee SEXY photo gallery: Actress flaunts hot curves in delectable photos

Her Instagram bio reads: Proud to be an actor. Indeed, she has proven her acting skills in several films but she is also a mistress in raising the mercury when it comes to hot and bold photoshoots. Check out her photos here:

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Presenting her lovely fans some fashionable and sexy photos from her latest shoot, Bengali actress Shrabanti Chatterjee posed in a white, baggy shirt that showed off her neckline.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She enhanced her stylish appearance in this black bodycon dress by flaunting her curves and assets in a bold manner.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Several fans went gaga when she donned this sexy black crop top and looked straight in the camera with lust in her eyes!

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Flaunting her perfect curves and assets, the actress looked like a tigress in this black outfit that she completed with bold dark eyes.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In this biege dress, the actress looks away from the camera, showing off her deep cleavage in a sensual manner.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shrabanti looks sexy, delectable and hot in this swimsuit where she flaunts her curves, assets and perfect cleavage.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress enhanced her stylish appearance by leaving the first few buttons of her shirt undone which left fans go crazy!

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She left no stones unturned in surprising her fans with this bold yet glamorous look in a simple white shirt.