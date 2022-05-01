Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING VIDEO from Ukraine: Angelina Jolie runs for 'Bomb Shelter' in Lviv

    First Published May 1, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    Angelina Jolie paid a visit to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine. She is seen racing to safety after hearing an air-raid siren in a video.

    Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood actress, frequently uses social media to raise awareness about vital causes and has shown sympathy for Ukrainians in the face of Russia's continuous invasion of the nation. 
     

    On Saturday, April 30, the star was seen in Lviv, Ukraine, photographs in the city went popular on social media. A few hours ago, the actor was seen rushed to a bomb shelter in the country during her visit amid the Russian invasion, and the video has been going viral.

    Several photographs and videos of the actress have gone viral on the internet. According to rumours, Angelina Jolie has come to Lviv to meet with displaced people. During her visit, Angelina Jolie was forced to take cover when air raid sirens warned her and her entourage to seek shelter as quickly as possible.i
     

    During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Angelina Jolie was evacuated to a bomb bunker for protection. As air raid sirens blared in Lviv, the actress and her entourage hurried to safety. (Video)

    Angelina was seen strolling quickly in a white t-shirt and jacket in clips of her and her colleagues that appeared on the internet. According to Business Standard before she was rushed to a bomb shelter, the actor was spotted paying a visit to injured children and orphans in the Donetsk region. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez finally talks about Sukesh Chandrashekar and his expensive gifts

    In a video going viral, Jolie is seen rushing from a building along with her terrified entourage, down a stairway and out to an open location. An acquaintance of the actress turned to a camera and said, "Please, no more." As she appeared to be calm, she interacted with one of her fans and when asked if she's afraid, she said, "I'm okay. Also Read: Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing

