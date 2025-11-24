Bigg Boss 19: How Much Kunickaa Sadanand Earned in 13 Weeks? Check Details Here
This weekend on Bigg Boss 19, strong contestant Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted after 13 weeks. She won the audience’s love and reportedly earned a hefty sum. Here’s a look at her fee and total earnings.
Kunickaa Sadanand in Bigg Boss 19
'Bigg Boss 19' began on August 24, 2025, with Kunickaa entering on day one. Throughout her stay, she managed the kitchen with dedication, preparing and serving delicious meals for the housemates until her eviction.
Kunickaa Sadanand’s Bigg Boss Earnings
Kunickaa Sadanand reportedly earned a substantial amount during her 13-week stay in the 'Bigg Boss' house. While official figures aren’t confirmed, sources suggest she was paid between ₹2–4 lakh per week.
Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted in Week 13
In week 13 of 'Bigg Boss 19', all eight contestants except the captain were nominated. Salman Khan announced the top four, followed by the bottom four. Kunickaa was evicted after receiving the fewest votes from the audience.
About Kunickaa Sadanand
Kunickaa Sadanand is a Bollywood and TV actress and producer. She is also an advocate and social activist, actively involved in AIDS awareness campaigns and advocating for transgender rights.
Personal Life and Career
Kunickaa Sadanand has been married and divorced twice and is a mother of two. She is known for films like Khiladi and Hum Saath Saath Hain, and TV shows including Swabhimaan and Sasural Simar Ka.
