Image Credit : instagram/@eladas

Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt, is one of India’s most influential entrepreneurs. Known for revolutionising the audio and wearables market, he has become a familiar face across the country, especially after his appearance as a judge on Shark Tank India. His lifestyle often draws attention, and his South Delhi home beautifully reflects the blend of luxury, warmth, and creativity that defines him.