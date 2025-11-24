- Home
Inside Aman Gupta’s Stunning South Delhi Bungalow With Terrace Garden & Home Theatre [PHOTOS]
Aman Gupta’s South Delhi bungalow is a blend of luxury, style, and comfort, featuring open-plan living, curated art, a home theatre, and a terrace garden offering stunning Gurugram skyline views.
Aman Gupta: The Entrepreneur Behind boAt
Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt, is one of India’s most influential entrepreneurs. Known for revolutionising the audio and wearables market, he has become a familiar face across the country, especially after his appearance as a judge on Shark Tank India. His lifestyle often draws attention, and his South Delhi home beautifully reflects the blend of luxury, warmth, and creativity that defines him.
A Grand Entrance and Elegant Lobby
Aman Gupta's residence is a two-story bungalow designed with a modern and elegant touch. The entrance makes an immediate impression with black marble flooring and lush green plantations framing the pathway. It offers a calm, premium feel that sets the tone for what’s inside. Just beyond it lies the first-floor lobby, finished with white walls, Italian-format beige tiles, and a sleek false ceiling fitted with contemporary lighting.
Open-Plan Living and Dining
The open-plan living and dining space forms the heart of the home. The living area features soft grey couches adorned with floral pillows, creating an inviting yet refined atmosphere. The seamless layout flows into the dining area, which houses a wooden table paired with cushioned chairs, offering the perfect setup for both daily meals and intimate gatherings.
A Stylish Bar and Curated Art Collection
Adding to the charm of the dining space is a stylish bar counter positioned right behind it. This bar not only enhances the visual appeal of the room but also serves as a cosy entertainment nook. Throughout the home, Aman has incorporated artwork from emerging and established Indian artists, each piece chosen for its storytelling and innovative character.
Master Bedroom: Simplicity Meets Comfort
The master bedroom is designed with simplicity and comfort in mind. Brown wallpaper and wooden flooring create a warm, serene environment that contrasts beautifully with the crisp, modern designs in the rest of the house. It reflects Aman’s preference for understated elegance.
Entertainment Zone: Home Theatre and Gaming
A dedicated home theatre adds a touch of indulgence to the residence. Equipped with recliner seating and a gaming console, it serves as a complete entertainment zone—ideal for movie marathons, family time, or unwinding after a long day.
Terraces, Balconies, and Outdoor Retreats
The outdoor spaces enhance the luxurious appeal of the home. A botanical garden-themed terrace offers a peaceful retreat, while multiple balconies provide stunning panoramic views of the Gurugram skyline. The patio, finished with granite tiles and cream walls, is the perfect spot for quiet mornings and relaxed evenings, completing the charm of Aman Gupta’s beautifully curated home.
