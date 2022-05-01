Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing

This weekend, UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv, located in the country's western region. During her visit, Jolie addressed admirers and signed autographs at a coffee shop. Imagine being a citizen of Lviv, Ukraine, contemplating the never-ending conflict and constant Russian attacks when Angelina Jolie walks into a cafe for a cup of coffee. On Saturday, the 46-year-old accomplished precisely that, shocking Ukrainians.

During her visit, Jolie was seen signing autographs at a coffee shop. Maya Pidhorodetska shared a video of the Oscar winner making an appearance at one of the cafés on Facebook. She wrote, "'Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie. Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world."

Jolie, a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011, was in Lviv to meet with displaced people, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April, according to ET Canada. Jolie also paid a visit to a boarding school, where she "promised she would come again" after speaking with pupils and taking photographs with them. While the purpose of Jolie's visit to Lviv is unknown, it is most likely related to her role as a special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency.

Meanwhile, at the city's main railway station, she was seen shaking hands and speaking with someone. Jolie isn't the only Hollywood star who has been to Ukraine to aid the country's residents. Sean Penn was spotted during a press conference held at the Presidential Office in Kyiv amid Russia's war on Ukraine, and it was previously rumoured that he was working on a documentary in Ukraine.

Other Hollywood stars, like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Mila Kunis, to mention a few, have stepped out to encourage fans to support Ukrainian refugees. Amid the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' crisis, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively turned to social media to announce that they will be matching contributions and urging followers to help. Other celebrities have also used social media to share crucial resource links.

