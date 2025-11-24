3 Shocking Twists That Could Shake Up Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series 2025 may deliver shocking WarGames twists, with betrayals, heel turns, and surprise replacements teased.
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Betray The Vision
Rumors suggest Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman could reunite for another main event run. Inside WarGames, the duo might shock everyone by abandoning their team midway, betraying Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul against Team CM Punk. This betrayal would open the door for Breakker and Reed to emerge as babyface stars, potentially dominating the tag division. Meanwhile, Lesnar and Heyman could set their sights on the world title, paving the way for a blockbuster WrestleMania storyline.
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Turn Heel On CM Punk
Roman Reigns has joined Team CM Punk, but he has already made it clear he isn’t fond of Punk. After a possible WarGames victory, Reigns could shockingly turn heel on Punk, aligning with former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. This twist would echo their past dominance as part of the Bloodline, marking the rebirth of The Tribal Chief. For Jey, it would mean a more serious character direction, cementing his place as a dangerous ally in WWE’s main event scene.
Team CM Punk Faces A Last-Minute Replacement
To heighten suspense, WWE could book an angle where Jimmy Uso is attacked just hours before the WarGames match. This would leave Team CM Punk scrambling for a replacement, creating tension and unpredictability. Cody Rhodes could step in and call on his longtime mentor, Randy Orton, to fill the spot. Such a last-minute twist would not only surprise fans but also add star power to the match, ensuring the bout delivers maximum drama at Survivor Series 2025.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.