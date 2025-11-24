Mahieka Sharma has finally reacted to the growing buzz around her rumoured engagement with Hardik Pandya after a viral photo of her diamond ring sparked speculation, shutting down the chatter with humour and meme-filled posts.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again become the centre of media buzz, this time over rumours of a secret engagement with his 24-year-old girlfriend, actress-model Mahieka Sharma. The speculation reached new heights after fans noticed a sparkling diamond ring on Mahieka’s finger, leading many to believe that the couple may have exchanged rings just a few months into their relationship. While Hardik has maintained silence, Mahieka has now reacted to the swirling chatter with humour and a hint of sarcasm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mahieka’s Playful Response to Viral Buzz

On Friday, November 21, Mahieka took to Instagram to shut down the rumours in her signature playful style. She posted a picture of a black kitten with pink hair and wrote, “Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day.” The cheeky post was her way of hinting that the trending diamond ring was simply an accessory, not a confirmation of an engagement.

But she didn’t stop there. In another story, Mahieka joked that the internet might next assume she is pregnant. She shared a photo of a man driving a toy car and captioned it, “Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours.” Her lighthearted posts were widely shared and appreciated for their candid, humorous tone.

Rumoured Romance That Began in 2025

Hardik and Mahieka were first linked in September 2025 after multiple airport sightings. The rumours intensified when Hardik posted cosy vacation snapshots, giving fans a peek into their growing closeness. Their first official public appearance came on October 10 at the Mumbai airport.

Before Mahieka, Hardik was linked to singer Jasmin Walia, though neither confirmed the relationship. The cricketer separated from wife Natasa Stankovic in July last year after their 2020 pandemic wedding.