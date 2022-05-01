Jacqueline Fernandez finally talks about Sukesh Chandrashekar and his expensive gifts

'Designer bags From Gucci, Chanel, trips on private jets and helicopters,' Jacqueline Fernandez on gifts she received from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar; read this



For a long time, Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for contentious reasons. Sukesh Chandrashekar, a conman, was said to be in a relationship with the actress, which she subsequently refuted. He was also said to have sent her several costly presents. Jacqueline has now spoken up about her encounter with Sukesh and the lavish presents he offered her.



The ED is now investigating Conman Sukesh's extortion case of Rs 200 crore (Enforcement Directorate). Sukesh was initially introduced to Jacqueline in June of last year, according to those who have been related to the case.



According to India Today's report, Jacqueline has reportedly told ED, "Sukesh was very sad and depressed about the demise of his uncle and asked me to attend the funeral in Chennai."



"She stated," she said "He flew me from Mumbai to Chennai on a private plane. He sent an assistant instead of seeing me at the airport. Shekhar came an hour after I arrived at the Hyatt hotel. We had a meal in the dining room and conversed in the suite's living room. He returned to the motel the next day and ordered breakfast. He dropped me off to the airport after breakfast. In a private plane, I flew back to Mumbai."



Jacqueline revealed that she met him for the second time a week later. She took a private plane to Chennai with a buddy and returned in the same jet.

She admitted that she had visited Kerala twice and that the conman had planned her journey. She flew in a helicopter from the airport to the hotel. Both of the travels, according to Jacqueline, were personal.

When questioned whether she knew who owned the aircraft and helicopters, Jacqueline said that Sukesh assured her that he did.