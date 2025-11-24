Bigg Boss 19’s latest nomination task is grabbing attention after Malti Chahar slapped Tanya Mittal, creating chaos in the house. With Kunika Sadanand’s eviction, the show races toward the December 7 finale.

As the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' moves towards its finale, it is becoming more interesting. Controversies are also adding up. Last week, Kunika Sadanand was targeted for calling Malti Chahar a lesbian. This week, Malti Chahar herself is embroiled in controversy. The reason is her slapping Tanya Mittal. Whether she slapped her seriously or in jest will be revealed in the upcoming episode. But it has been included in the promo, and all this happened during the nomination task.

Why did Malti Chahar slap Tanya Mittal?

A new promo for 'Bigg Boss 19' has been released, which is about this week's nominations. This time, Bigg Boss has given a task where any contestant who wants to nominate someone will put a stamp on their face. After this, all contestants come one by one and, after stamping the face of the person they want to nominate, they also state the reason. In the video, it can be seen that Praneit More nominates Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha nominates Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik nominates Gaurav Khanna, and Tanya Mittal nominates Malti Chahar. But as soon as Tanya puts the stamp on Malti's face, she slaps her back. The housemates are left stunned by this. Amaal Mallik was even heard calling someone 'rude' in the midst of it.

Reactions to the new 'Bigg Boss 19' promo

The promo for 'Bigg Boss 19' was shared from the X page named Jio Hotstar Reality with the caption, "The pressure of nominations is back, and the housemates have started targeting each other. Let's see who gets nominated." After watching the promo, people are having fun. For instance, one user wrote in the comment box, "Not afraid of a slap, sir, but of love." Another user commented, "Tanya had already told Farhana that she would fight with Malti in the last week, and she has started it." One user asked, "Who did Amaal call rude, Tanya or Malti?"

Kunika Sadanand gets evicted from the house

Before this, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kunika Sadanand was shown the way out of the house. In fact, for eviction last week, all contestants except Shehbaz Badesha were nominated: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Praneit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, and Kunika Sadanand. Kunika received the fewest votes and was evicted. Now, it remains to be seen who will face eviction just one week before the finale. The show's grand finale will be on December 7, 2025.