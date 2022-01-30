Shocking: Urvashi Rautela donned Rs 40 crore worth gold, diamond gown at Arab Fashion Week (Pictures)

Urvashi Rautela becomes first Indian showstopper to walk at the Arab Fashion Week twice in a Rs 40 crore Cleopatra real gold and diamond gown

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela recently walked the ramp at the Arab Fashion Week as a showstopper in Rs 40 crore real gold and diamond outfit. The pictures and video went viral.



The actress dresses in a high split golden embellished gown with golden strands dangling from the bottom hem highlighted her curves and showed her a royal look. Urvashi completed her look with a huge golden robe with balloon sleeves. However, the robe with the vast trail reminded us of Cleopatra.



Urvashi Rautela emanated charm and royalty as she walked the ramp. Her robe had a wide trail that swept the floor, giving her the appearance of Cleopatra. The part of her outfit that drew the most attention was her headgear, made of real gold and fashioned by one of the most famous designers Furne One Amato, who has created looks for Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, and many other renowned personalities.



Urvashi was dressed in a pair of glowing golden stilettos. Her makeup was flawless, with perfectly groomed brows, lashes, mascara-laden eyes, a nude brown lip colour, and a contoured face.



Urvashi surely knows how to wow her fans, and she always does it spectacularly. Black-Eyed Peas' Grammy winners applauded Urvashi for her stunning ramp walk.

