    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Sukhee actress Shilpa Shetty recently posted pictures of her in mustard coloured saree with black stripes. Let's check out her pictures

    Sukhee actress Shilpa Shetty recently posted pictures of her in mustard coloured saree with black stripes.

    She has been an integral part of the industry since her debut film in 'Baazigar' opposite to Shah Rukh Khan

    He was part of some great timeless Bollywood movies like Dhadkan, Life in a Metro etc. However, her part in the British reality show 'Big Brother', made her a household name

    She is married to businessman Raj Kundra and has two children with him. Previously along with her husband, she was the co-owner of Rajasthan Royals where they had 11% share of the team but after the Supreme Court convicted Raj of illegal betting on IPL matches,they sold off their entire stake

    Her recent film Sukhee brought home a decent collection and after few weeks it is now available for streaming on Netflix

    Shilpa is involved in philanthropic activities and supports causes related to health and education. She has been associated with organizations working towards the betterment of society, showcasing her commitment to social causes

