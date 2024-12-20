Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who married outside industry

Bollywood actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, and Sonam Kapoor chose to marry successful men outside the film industry, embracing family life while maintaining their careers.



Several Bollywood actresses have chosen to marry successful men outside the industry, prioritizing family life and personal happiness. These marriages have been both surprising and inspiring, blending glamour with real-life connections beyond the limelight of cinema.

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit’s marriage to Dr. Sriram Nene in 1999 stunned fans. The actress chose to settle in Denver, USA, where her husband, a cardiovascular surgeon, pursued his medical career, while she embraced family life.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta

Juhi Chawla kept her romance with industrialist Jay Mehta private before their marriage in 1997. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter, and has maintained a low-profile yet strong family bond.

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

After a turbulent period following her breakup with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon surprised everyone by marrying film distributor Anil Thadani. Their wedding in 2004 was a significant shift in her personal life and career.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Their wedding was widely celebrated, with their love story often referred to as a perfect match, blending her fashion sense with his entrepreneurial success.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty's marriage to British Indian businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 raised many eyebrows. The couple later ventured into business together, notably making headlines with their joint investment in the IPL franchise.



Latest Videos