Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who married outside industry

 Bollywood actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, and Sonam Kapoor chose to marry successful men outside the film industry, embracing family life while maintaining their careers.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

Several Bollywood actresses have chosen to marry successful men outside the industry, prioritizing family life and personal happiness. These marriages have been both surprising and inspiring, blending glamour with real-life connections beyond the limelight of cinema.

article_image2

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit’s marriage to Dr. Sriram Nene in 1999 stunned fans. The actress chose to settle in Denver, USA, where her husband, a cardiovascular surgeon, pursued his medical career, while she embraced family life.

 

article_image3

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta

Juhi Chawla kept her romance with industrialist Jay Mehta private before their marriage in 1997. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter, and has maintained a low-profile yet strong family bond.

 

article_image4

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

After a turbulent period following her breakup with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon surprised everyone by marrying film distributor Anil Thadani. Their wedding in 2004 was a significant shift in her personal life and career.

 

article_image5

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Their wedding was widely celebrated, with their love story often referred to as a perfect match, blending her fashion sense with his entrepreneurial success.

 

article_image6

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty's marriage to British Indian businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 raised many eyebrows. The couple later ventured into business together, notably making headlines with their joint investment in the IPL franchise.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

42 Kgs Weight Loss Journey: Ram Kapoor's jaw-dropping transformation will SHOCK you RBA

42 Kgs Weight Loss Journey: Ram Kapoor's jaw-dropping transformation will SHOCK you

Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee evicted, Eisha Singh and others left heartbroken [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee evicted, Eisha Singh and others left heartbroken [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to Maharashtra govt's advisory during Mumbai concert; here's what he said (WATCH) RBA

Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to Maharashtra govt's advisory during Mumbai concert; here's what he said (WATCH)

Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt moments from Aaradhya's annual day performance; Read on ATG

Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt moments from Aaradhya’s annual day performance; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika's lies cause rift between Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra, eviction spark chaos NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika’s lies cause rift between Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra, evictions spark chaos

Recent Stories

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch THIS weekend NTI

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend

China nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion snt

China's nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon