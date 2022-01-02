'Sheela se Susheela bann gayi', netizens taunt Urfi Javed on her latest look

Urfi Javed surprised social media users by wearing a Punjabi suit with dupatta; many started trolling her transformation, some even went speechless

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is social. media's favourite celebs. She knows how to grab attention by her unique sense of style of dressing that never fails to surprise us. A few days ago, she donned a simple printed suit with a red dupatta.



For that look, Urfi kept her make-up minimal and opted for no accessories. Urfi surprised all her fans on social media with her transformation as she sported in Indian attire.



She uploaded a video, and her fans/ followers just loved her new style, but a few trolled her like one wrote, “Mummy ye to pehchan me nahi aa rahi,” another user wrote, "Haaye sheela se Susheela bn gyi didi". "Much prettier than previous pics", other wrote.



Urfi Javed

Just a few days back, Urfi donned in a simple saree with a matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Recently, Urfi Javed talked about her depression and about suicidal thoughts in the past.

In a social media post, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live." Also read: WHAT, WHY Urfi Javed? Actress spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit