3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

23% Occupancy Recorded

The Telugu version of the film brought in most of the money, with a net collection of about ₹2.05 crore. The Tamil version, however, only managed to collect around ₹5 lakh. The Telugu version ran in over 1,800 shows and saw an average occupancy of 23%, with afternoon and evening shows doing better than the morning ones. The Tamil version's occupancy was just about 10.6%.