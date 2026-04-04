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Biker Collections: Sharwanand Finally Shifts Gears! Here's How His New Film Fared on Day 1
Sharwanand's latest film, 'Biker', hit theatres on April 3 and has been getting positive reviews right from the first show. Check out the movie's day one box office collections right here.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Sharwanand's film 'Biker'
Actor Sharwanand's new movie 'Biker' released in theatres on April 3. The film, based on motorcycle sports, is doing well at the box office from its very first day. Audiences are loving the emotional story, giving it a thumbs-up.
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First Day Collections
According to trade experts, 'Biker' collected around ₹2.41 crore in India on its first day. The net collection stands at about ₹2.10 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 22.5%, showing that viewers who turned up were quite engaged.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
23% Occupancy Recorded
The Telugu version of the film brought in most of the money, with a net collection of about ₹2.05 crore. The Tamil version, however, only managed to collect around ₹5 lakh. The Telugu version ran in over 1,800 shows and saw an average occupancy of 23%, with afternoon and evening shows doing better than the morning ones. The Tamil version's occupancy was just about 10.6%.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Main Attraction in the Story
The audience response on social media is also very positive. People who watched the film are calling it an emotional sports drama. The bond between the father and son, played by Sharwanand and Rajasekhar, is being praised as the movie's biggest strength.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Directed by Abhilash Reddy
Abhilash Reddy directed this film, blending high-speed racing scenes with a powerful emotional story. The plot follows Vikas Narayana, a character torn between his past and his father's legacy. The movie explores themes like discipline, goals, and mending relationships. Malvika Nair and Atul Kulkarni also feature in important roles.
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