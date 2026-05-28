‘Chand Mera Dil’, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, collected Rs 1.90 crore on Day 6, showing only a minor dip from its Tuesday earnings. The film has now earned an estimated Rs 17.25 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 20.38 crore.

ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 5: Lakshya-Ananya Starrer Maintains Stable Run In Theatres

Internationally, the romantic drama added another Rs 25 lakh on Wednesday, taking its overseas total to around Rs 2.90 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now touched approximately Rs 23.28 crore within six days of release.