- Home
- Entertainment
- Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 6: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Movie Shows Strong Trend
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 6: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Movie Shows Strong Trend
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 6: Vivek Soni’s romantic drama continues to maintain a steady run at the box office. Despite mixed reviews and strong competition, the film has crossed Rs 23 crore worldwide within six days of release
‘Chand Mera Dil’ Maintains Stable Box Office Run
‘Chand Mera Dil’, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, collected Rs 1.90 crore on Day 6, showing only a minor dip from its Tuesday earnings. The film has now earned an estimated Rs 17.25 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 20.38 crore.
ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 5: Lakshya-Ananya Starrer Maintains Stable Run In Theatres
Internationally, the romantic drama added another Rs 25 lakh on Wednesday, taking its overseas total to around Rs 2.90 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now touched approximately Rs 23.28 crore within six days of release.
Tough Competition At The Ticket Window
Backed by Karan Johar, the film released on May 22, 2026, and entered cinemas amid heavy competition. It opened alongside the Hollywood biggie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and is also competing with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana.
Despite the crowded theatrical space and limited pre-release hype, the movie has managed to sustain decent occupancy through positive audience chatter and consistent collections during weekdays.
Viral Dance Clip Keeps Film In Online Conversations
Apart from its box office numbers, the film has stayed in the spotlight due to a viral Bharatanatyam-inspired dance sequence featuring Ananya Panday. The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users discussing and trolling the actress’ dance moves.
At the same time, viewers have appreciated the film’s softer and more grounded portrayal of romance. Many audiences praised the chemistry between the lead pair and the absence of toxic relationship tropes often seen in romantic dramas.
The film also stars Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar and Elvis Jose in supporting roles, while Vivek Soni directs the project.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.